$7.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will announce sales of $7.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.35 billion and the highest is $7.46 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $7.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $27.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.78 billion to $27.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $28.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.22 billion to $28.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 19,120,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,825,578. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.34%.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

