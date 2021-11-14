$709.10 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to post $709.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $708.00 million to $710.50 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $580.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WST. KeyCorp lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WST. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,372,000 after buying an additional 18,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $637,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $419.21. The company had a trading volume of 226,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,397. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

