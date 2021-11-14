$71.75 Million in Sales Expected for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to announce sales of $71.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.40 million and the highest is $72.23 million. Easterly Government Properties reported sales of $65.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $274.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.30 million to $275.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $301.28 million, with estimates ranging from $298.50 million to $303.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEA. Raymond James lifted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $107,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,634 shares of company stock valued at $291,117 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.39. 741,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,726. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 353.35%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

