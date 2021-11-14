7digital Group (LON:7DIG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.94

7digital Group plc (LON:7DIG)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01). 7digital Group shares last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,816,800 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £13.88 million and a P/E ratio of -5.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.94.

7digital Group Company Profile (LON:7DIG)

7digital Group plc operates as a digital music technology company worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Licensing, Content, and Creative. The company's Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music, as well as provides client side software applications.

