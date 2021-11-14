$818.67 Million in Sales Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to report sales of $818.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $814.70 million and the highest is $828.90 million. Match Group posted sales of $651.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $2.80 on Tuesday, reaching $146.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,649,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,526. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.44 and its 200 day moving average is $151.72. Match Group has a one year low of $129.38 and a one year high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 75.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

