8,896 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,821,923,000 after acquiring an additional 869,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,610,139,000 after acquiring an additional 491,113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,597,114,000 after buying an additional 121,471 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.26 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.28 and its 200-day moving average is $111.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

