9,627 Shares in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $217.65 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.24 and a 12-month high of $249.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -197.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $8,463,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,203,476.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $747,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401,991.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,660,834 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.