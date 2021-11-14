ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AAVMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($13.29) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.88.

AAVMY stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

