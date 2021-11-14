Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,599 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 45,521 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 576.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 63,210 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 8.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ACHC opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.