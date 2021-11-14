Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.20.
ACCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 2.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,198,000 after acquiring an additional 110,104 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,620,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 66.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after acquiring an additional 557,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,148,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accolade will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Accolade
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
