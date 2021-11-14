Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Holdings Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,985 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Acushnet worth $10,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 35.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 101.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,739 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

GOLF opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.98 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 21.85%.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

