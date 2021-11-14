Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 259,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,153 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Acushnet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Acushnet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Acushnet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acushnet alerts:

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $35.98 and a one year high of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.