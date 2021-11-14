Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 174.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Acutus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acutus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Shares of Acutus Medical stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $34.35.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 115.95% and a negative net margin of 748.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Acutus Medical by 9.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Acutus Medical by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

