adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of adidas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.00.

ADDYY stock opened at $161.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.44 and its 200-day moving average is $174.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. adidas has a 1 year low of $149.45 and a 1 year high of $199.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,868,000 after buying an additional 54,423 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of adidas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of adidas by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

