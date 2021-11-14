adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of adidas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.00.
ADDYY stock opened at $161.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.44 and its 200-day moving average is $174.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. adidas has a 1 year low of $149.45 and a 1 year high of $199.44.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
