Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,923 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.8% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Adobe by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 220.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.33.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $657.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $313.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $592.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

