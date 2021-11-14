ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,457 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 13,069 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ADT were worth $9,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ADT by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ADT by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADT. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.14. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -29.17%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

