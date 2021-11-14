Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) vs. 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Head-To-Head Survey

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.5% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Adtalem Global Education and 17 Education & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adtalem Global Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 17 Education & Technology Group 2 1 0 0 1.33

Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.78%. 17 Education & Technology Group has a consensus price target of $4.15, suggesting a potential upside of 388.24%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 17 Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Adtalem Global Education.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and 17 Education & Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adtalem Global Education $1.11 billion 1.47 $76.91 million ($0.07) -470.00 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million 0.82 -$205.35 million N/A N/A

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adtalem Global Education -0.09% 11.09% 4.75% 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. The Financial Services segment includes test preparation, certifications, conferences, seminars, memberships, and subscriptions to business professionals in the areas of accounting, anti-money laundering, banking, and mortgage industries. The company was founded by Dennis J. Keller and Ronald L. Taylor in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

