Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.21. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $91.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.77. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

