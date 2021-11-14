AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of AECOM worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,178,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth about $3,231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth about $1,369,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -76.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.76. AECOM has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $72.62.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

