Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.200-$10.400 EPS.

APD stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,112. The firm has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.90. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $319.00.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

