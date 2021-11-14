Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AKRO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.33. 82,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,377. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $455,790.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,855.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,280 shares of company stock valued at $913,566. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 196.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 59,413 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 49.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AKRO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

