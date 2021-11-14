Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cormark

Cormark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AD.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.71.

Shares of AD.UN stock opened at C$19.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$13.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.45.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

