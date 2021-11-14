Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Gap Down to $35.70

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.70, but opened at $34.62. Alerus Financial shares last traded at $34.62, with a volume of 27 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $597.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 20.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Alerus Financial by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alerus Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alerus Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Alerus Financial by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

