Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

AQN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,611,000 after buying an additional 3,561,967 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,885,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,701,000 after buying an additional 963,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,711,000 after purchasing an additional 434,087 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,382,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,891 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,020 shares during the period. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

