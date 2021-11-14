Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CSFB set a C$16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.31.

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$17.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$17.51 and a twelve month high of C$22.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$648.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$548.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

