Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Allakos alerts:

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at about $62,837,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Allakos by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,433,000 after purchasing an additional 225,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allakos by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,747,000 after acquiring an additional 130,995 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Allakos by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,112,000 after acquiring an additional 127,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ALLK traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $82.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,307. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.64 and its 200 day moving average is $94.09. Allakos has a 1 year low of $75.41 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.