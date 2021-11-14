Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €232.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) target price on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) target price on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €229.92 ($270.49).

Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €197.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €205.95.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

