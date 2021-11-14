Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Allied Esports Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AESE opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $4.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $204,855.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 64,464 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $117,969.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

