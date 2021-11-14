Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO Sells $5,827,906.56 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $170.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.83 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.54 and its 200-day moving average is $175.93.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

