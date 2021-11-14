Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Trading 7.8% Higher

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.82 and last traded at $26.82. 294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 123,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpha Teknova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 19.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,204,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 366,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 145,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 154,190 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,967,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,933,000. 23.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

