Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.93, but opened at $16.55. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alta Equipment Group shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 7 shares.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alta Equipment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,781 shares in the company, valued at $500,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 3,480 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $44,544.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 53,331 shares of company stock valued at $702,629. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at about $563,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $549.80 million, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.85.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

