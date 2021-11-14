Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASGTF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altus Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities assumed coverage on Altus Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGTF opened at $52.71 on Friday. Altus Group has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.06.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

