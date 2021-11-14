Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Raised to C$74.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price (up previously from C$68.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.80.

TSE AIF opened at C$68.13 on Friday. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$47.10 and a twelve month high of C$70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.19.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$173.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.1600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

