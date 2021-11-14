Amalgamated Bank Acquires 15,739 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 365.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,739 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENTA opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.61. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.