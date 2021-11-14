Amalgamated Bank Acquires 23,592 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Lantheus by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $103,095.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $29,447.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $218,301. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

