Amalgamated Bank Buys Shares of 24,486 Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veritex by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,968,000 after buying an additional 81,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,598,000 after purchasing an additional 163,279 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 57.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 378,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,314 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 10.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,312,000 after purchasing an additional 80,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

VBTX stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other Veritex news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

