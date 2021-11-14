Amalgamated Bank Buys Shares of 41,134 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRE opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

