Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AZEK were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,228,000 after buying an additional 3,011,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after buying an additional 1,387,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after buying an additional 1,225,729 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,425,000 after buying an additional 1,184,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,681,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,380,000 after buying an additional 934,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -526.43 and a beta of 1.50. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

