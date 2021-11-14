Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 14.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth $254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 392.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,442,000 after buying an additional 317,569 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,718.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBCF shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

SBCF stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.30. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

