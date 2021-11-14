Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 140.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 178,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after purchasing an additional 20,397 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 198.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 60,985 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 37.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOUR opened at $68.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 1.78. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.10 and a 12-month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.44.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

