Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Savior LLC

Savior LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 66.8% during the first quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 23,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $71,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $48,268,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,137.12.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,954 shares of company stock worth $293,944,841 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,525.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,392.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,391.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

