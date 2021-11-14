Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to post $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.13. Amedisys posted earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMED. Truist lowered their target price on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $5,028,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $1,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $182.79 on Thursday. Amedisys has a one year low of $137.82 and a one year high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

