American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Cowen

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 107.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

American Well stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Analysts expect that American Well will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $957,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $51,544.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,823 shares in the company, valued at $397,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,247 shares of company stock worth $4,206,591. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Well by 286.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Well by 149.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191,212 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Well by 130.7% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Well by 409.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,807 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Well by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

