Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,557. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -99.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.23.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -293.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

