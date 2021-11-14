AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.500-$10.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.00.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $125.34. 737,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,611. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $94.89 and a one year high of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.82%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,041,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,873 shares of company stock valued at $16,329,426. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.