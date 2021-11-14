Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.87). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Shares of FOLD opened at $11.34 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,729,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,392,000 after buying an additional 342,347 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 21,114,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,607,000 after purchasing an additional 493,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,286,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,081,000 after buying an additional 1,506,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $62,960.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $120,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,190 and sold 163,311 shares valued at $1,817,811. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.