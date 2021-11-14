Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

NYSE AMRX opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 196,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 25,808 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 255,551 shares during the last quarter. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

