Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Price Reaches $16.02 on Exchanges

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $147.90 million and $15.37 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $16.02 or 0.00024731 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00071942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00074152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00097206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,783.49 or 0.99994107 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,604.99 or 0.07107856 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 9,230,919 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

