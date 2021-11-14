Analysts Anticipate Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the lowest is $0.92. Continental Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 795.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $7.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $47.25 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other news, Director Harold Hamm bought 108,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $5,174,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,152,000 after buying an additional 139,591 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 174,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

