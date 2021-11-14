Analysts Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.04). GameStop posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GameStop presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $68.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $853,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,606,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 327.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after acquiring an additional 55,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GME traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.10. 926,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,976. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.52 and a beta of -2.11. GameStop has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.